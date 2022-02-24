HC stays construction of temple

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted a stay on the construction of a temple on a land that was earmarked for school or anganwadi centre in Thiruvithamcode in Kanniyakumari district.

A Division Bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Krishnan Ramasamy directed that there shall be stay on further construction on the land in question, if it was used for any purpose other than a school or anganwadi centre for the children of the village.

The court ordered notice to the district administration on a petition filed by T. Kumar of Thiruvithamcode. He complained that a few individuals were trying to encroach on the land. They were trying to construct a temple there, he said.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachment and restrain the individuals from constructing the temple. The hearing was adjourned till March 4.