HC stays construction of hostel on playground 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has stayed the construction of a hostel on a school playground in Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari district. The court was hearing a petition that sought a direction to restrain the authorities from constructing the hostel on the playground.

A Division Bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Krishnan Ramasamy sought response on the public interest litigation petition filed by S. Velmurugan of Kanniyakumari district. The court directed the State to clarify its stand before the court.

The petitioner said that the SLB Girls Higher Secondary School in Nagercoil was established in 1949 by Thiruvithamkoor Samasthanam. He said the school had a large playground and students utilised the ground to develop their sports skills.

However, the government had constructed the Offices of the Chief Educational Officer and the District Educational Officer and a water tank on the school campus. The authorities were planning to construct a hostel on the playground, he said.

He said that physical education was important and essential for students. It would help them to concentrate in their studies, develop their sports skills and health. Activists and Parents Teachers Associations raised objections to the construction of the hostel on the playground.

Representations were also made to the authorities in this regard. But it was not considered. The parents apprehend that the authorities would go ahead with the construction of a hostel on the school playground and sought a direction to restrain the authorities. The hearing in the case was adjourned till March 11.