HC stays conduct of fresh election to panchayat ward

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained the State Election Commission from conducting election to a ward and the subsequent election to the post of vice-president of Sithalavai panchayat in Krishnarayapuram panchayat union in Karur district.

A Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi passed the order on the petition filed by A. Krishnamoorthy of Karur district, who challenged the Collector’s order to declare the election null and void.

Mr. Krishnamoorthy said that Sithalavai panchayat comprised nine wards, out of which wards two, three, five and eight were reserved for women. The other wards came under the general category, he said.

He said that he had contested from ward six and won the election. Subsequently, he was elected vice-president of Sithalavai panchayat union, he said. However, on February 2, the Collector declared the election to the ward and the vice-president post null and void.

The Collector passed the order on the ground that the ward was reserved for women. The petitioner said that this amounted to dereliction of duty on the part of the authorities and sought a restraint on the SEC from conducting a fresh election. He also sought a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the mental agony he suffered.