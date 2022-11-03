HC stays circular by CSI diocese barring members from approaching court

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 03, 2022 19:47 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has stayed the operation of a circular issued by CSI Thoothukudi — Nazareth Diocese that prohibited its members from approaching courts for relief over issues related to management and administration. The circular had stated that the matters should be settled only through diocesan legal procedures, the petitioner said.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice R. Mahadevan ordered notice to the diocese on a public interest litigation petition filed by D. Devasahayam of Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district, who is the president of Christian Reformation Society, Madurai.

The petitioner complained that as per the circular, no individual could enforce his or her rights through the courts of law over the management, administration, administrators, diocesan religious leaders, diocesan institutions and its appointed leaders, designated staff members or the members holding honorary positions.

The circular directly prohibited legal proceedings against the Church of South India and CSI Thoothukudi — Nazareth Diocese, which was void, illegal and liable to be set aside. As per the circular, the person who sought justice from the court of law would be punished with excommunication, the petitioner said.

