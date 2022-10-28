HC stays charge memo issued to former V-C (in-charge) of GRI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has stayed the charge memo issued to the former Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) of Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed University) T.T. Ranganathan.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan was hearing the petition filed by Mr. Ranganathan who sought a stay on the charge memo issued to him and the quash of the same. The court ordered notice to authorities and adjourned the hearing in the case.

In his petition, Mr. Ranganathan, Professor of School of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, said that he was given additional charge as Vice-Chancellor of the university from August 16, 2021 to June 6, 2022. He said that a day before his retirement on September 30, he was issued a charge memo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four charges were framed against him including that of allegedly acting beyond his authority and placing the Registrar of the university under suspension, when he was the Vice-Chancellor (in-charge). The charges are baseless allegations made against him with an ulterior motive, the petitioner said.