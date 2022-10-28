HC stays charge memo issued to former V-C (in-charge) of GRI

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 28, 2022 21:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has stayed the charge memo issued to the former Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) of Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed University) T.T. Ranganathan.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan was hearing the petition filed by Mr. Ranganathan who sought a stay on the charge memo issued to him and the quash of the same. The court ordered notice to authorities and adjourned the hearing in the case.

In his petition, Mr. Ranganathan, Professor of School of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, said that he was given additional charge as Vice-Chancellor of the university from August 16, 2021 to June 6, 2022. He said that a day before his retirement on September 30, he was issued a charge memo.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Four charges were framed against him including that of allegedly acting beyond his authority and placing the Registrar of the university under suspension, when he was the Vice-Chancellor (in-charge). The charges are baseless allegations made against him with an ulterior motive, the petitioner said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app