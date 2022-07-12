HC stays appointment of EO to temple

Madurai Adheenam says procedures not followed by HR&CE Dept.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted an interim stay on the appointment of the Executive Officer to Agniswaraswami Temple in Kanjanur in Thanjavur district.

Justice B. Pugalendhi passed the direction on the petition filed by Madurai Adheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramachariya Swamigal, who sought a direction to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to strictly follow the existing scheme while appointing the EO.

The pontiff said the mutt was established more than 1,300 years ago and was administering temples in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts. One such temple was Agniswaraswami Temple.

The temple was being administered based on a scheme framed by the Thanjavur District Court in a civil suit, which was later modified by authorities. The procedures set under the scheme were violated and an EO (in-charge) was appointed on January 24, he said.

As per clause 3 of the modified scheme, the HR and CE Commissioner was empowered to appoint a candidate chosen by the hereditary trustee as the EO. As per clause 4 of the modified scheme, the EO should assist the pontiff on a day-to-day basis, he said.

However, the EO had not even met him once. The order of appointment was made in violation of the scheme, the pontiff said.

The petitioner said he took oath as the pontiff of Madurai Adheenam on August 23, 2021. But, till date the register and the jewellery list of Agniswaraswami Temple were not shown to him. The post of the EO was not even required for the administration of the temple, he said.