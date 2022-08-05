Madurai

HC sets time frame for committal proceedings in deaths due to usury

Staff Reporter MADURAI August 05, 2022 01:14 IST
Nearly five years after a family of four died by suicide outside the premises of Tirunelveli Collectorate due to alleged harassment by usurious moneylenders, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Judicial Magistrate in Tirunelveli to complete the committal proceedings within two weeks, and send the same to the Sessions Court for trial.

In October 2017, a labourer who was allegedly being harassed by some moneylenders over a debt, along with his wife and children, ended their lives. It was said that the man had submitted several petitions to the Tirunelveli Collector, seeking relief from the harassment.

Justice V. Sivagnanam passed the order on a petition filed by the labourer’s brother. In his petition, the man had sought a direction to the Judicial Magistrate in Tirunelveli to proceed with the case as expeditiously as possible and complete the committal proceedings.

He said the accused were not cooperating in the case and sought speedy delivery of justice.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

