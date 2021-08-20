HC sets at liberty woman seeking to live with transman partner

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set at liberty a woman who was willing to go with her companion, a transman. The family of the woman had opposed the relationship and had forcibly separated them.

A Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and J. Nisha Banu took note of the fact that the couple was in a relationship for more than three years. The woman was aware of the fact that her partner was a transman. The petitioner and the woman entered into a relationship which is both protected and permitted under the constitution. The woman wanted to live with her partner and left her parents to lead a life of her own.

After the woman’s family had separated them, the transman moved the High Court. In the habeas corpus petition, the petitioner said that they met in 2018 and in due course entered into a relationship.

However, the family members of the 23-year-old woman along with a few police officers had separated them and she was detained against her wish by her family members. The transman sought a direction to produce the woman before the court and set her at liberty.

During the course of the hearing, the court inquired the parties involved. Taking into account the fact the woman was a major and was willing to go with the petitioner on her own volition, the court set her at liberty and permitted her to go with the petitioner.