HC sets aside trial court judgment sentencing six to life imprisonment 

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has set aside the life sentence imposed by a trial court in Theni on six persons which had sentenced them to life imprisonment for killing a man following a dispute over using a pathway.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the six accused -- Rajiv Gandhi, Nagalakshmi, Kamala, Alagumani, Murugan and Sanjeeviammal. They challenged the judgment of the trial court which imposed the life sentence in 2019.

The case of the prosecution is that the accused who belong to the same family were residing in Uthamapalayam taluk in Theni district. There was a dispute with another family over the use of a pathway in their village.

In 2016 following a wordy altercation, the accused attacked Rajkumar with a wooden log and coconut petiole. Rajkumar sustained serious injuries. Later he succumbed to his injuries. The trial court convicted all six persons.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that the prosecution had not proved the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubts. The benefit of doubt has to go in favour of the accused, the judges said.

The court took note of the fact that accused 1 to 4 were convicted for offence under Sections 302 (murder) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the IPC while accused 5 and 6 were convicted under Section 302 read with Section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC.

The court observed that if accused 1 to 6 have formed an unlawful assembly, it is not known as to how the trial court did not punish accused 1 to 4 under Section 302 r/w 149 of IPC. It only shows that the trial court lacked fundamentals in framing of the charges and ultimately convicting and sentencing the accused, the judges said and set aside the trial court judgment.