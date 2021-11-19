HC sets aside transfer orders of five prison personnel

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed the transfer orders of five prison personnel of the Palayamkottai Central Prison. The transfer orders were passed without following the principles of natural justice, the court said.

The court was hearing the petitions filed by five prison personnel who challenged their transfer from the Palayamkottai Central Prison to other central prisons. It was passed following the alleged murder of a remand prisoner, Muthu Mano inside the Palayamkottai Central Prison.

The petitioners said that they were not on duty at the time of the incident. The prison personnel on duty at the time of the incident were suspended and accused prisoners were arrested. By no means the petitioners were responsible for the incident, they said.

They said the transfer orders were passed without affording them any opportunity of hearing. The State submitted that the transfer orders were passed on administrative grounds and the same cannot be questioned by the employee.

Palayamkottai Central Prison was a caste sensitive place and the prisoners were segregated and lodged in separate cells. Therefore, in order to avoid more complications, for the security purposes and to maintain a peaceful atmosphere, the transfer orders were passed, the State said.

Justice D. Krishnakumar took note of the fact that the transfer order was based on a discreet enquiry report on the incident that took place on April 22. The transfer orders were passed in June and July.

The court said that transfers made after preliminary enquiry should be followed by a detailed investigation and disciplinary action instituted on allegations finally found to be sustained. The court said that the transfer orders were passed in violation of principles of natural justice. The court set aside the transfer orders of the five prison personnel and allowed the petitions filed by them.