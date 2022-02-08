HC sets aside punishment order imposed on former bank official

Madurai

08 February 2022 23:01 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside the punishment order imposed on a former senior bank official after taking note of the fact that the inquiry was initiated based on an anonymous letter.

Justice S. Srimathy observed that the entire inquiry was vitiated since the action was taken based on an anonymous letter. It was against the circular issued in 1999 by the Central Vigilance Commission. The circular issued by the Central Vigilance Commission had stated that no action should be taken based on anonymous and pseudonymous complaints, the court said.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2012 by S. Paramasivan. He joined the Pandyan Grama Bank in 1977 as an accountant. Subsequently, he served as a senior manager and retired from service in 2011.

In 2005, he was transferred to the Melapalayam branch, Tirunelveli. Prior to him joining the Melapalayam branch, there were complaints regarding jewel loans. Spurious jewels were pledged and ₹ 65-lakh loan was disbursed.

The petitioner was posted to the branch to recover the loan. He managed to collect ₹ 57 lakh from borrowers. Subsequently, an inspection was carried out and it was found out that eight more such loans were obtained to the tune of ₹ 3.46 lakh.

Following instructions from the management, the petitioner sanctioned a demand loan to the appraiser who deposited ₹ 3 lakh by way of caution deposit and sanctioned loan in the name of the appraiser and loan amount credited towards the jewel loan of ₹ 3.46 lakh.

The amount was utilised to close the eight jewel loans and the board closed the file in 2007. However, a charge memo was issued in 2011, 10 days before the petitioner’s retirement. A total of three charges were made.

It was said the demand loan was raised in the appraiser’s account without prior permission. The other charges were that the jewels of the jewel loan were delivered to the unauthorised persons and the petitioner had not followed up on the police complaint.

An inquiry was conducted and charges were held proven. An order was passed to recover ₹ 8.25 lakh. The petitioner filed the petition challenging the order. The court set aside the punishment order and directed the authorities to pay the terminal benefits to the petitioner.

The court said that ironically the bank had not initiated proceedings against the employees who had given loans on the spurious jewels, but initiated proceedings on the employee who rectified the spurious jewel loans by recovering the amount. The court said that unfortunately the petitioner was targeted and punished.