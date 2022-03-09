HC sets aside proceedings initiated to remove panchayat president in Virudhunagar district

Considering that proceedings had been initiated for the removal of a panchayat president in Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district without giving her a fair hearing, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed the proceedings initiated against her.

Justice Abdul Quddhose observed that Virudhunagar Collector had not given the petitioner, A. Lakshmi Azhkapuriyan a fair hearing by granting the right of personal hearing. The court quashed the proceedings initiated by the Tahsildar, Rajapalayam against her.

However, the court granted liberty to the authorities to take fresh action against the petitioner, if so advised, under Section 205 of Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act or under any other statutory provisions, the judge said.

The petitioner challenged the proceedings initiated against her to remove her from the post of the panchayat president of the Melapattam Karisalkulam village. No personal hearing was given to the petitioner nor a detailed reasoning was given in this regard.