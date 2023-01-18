HC sets aside penalty imposed on government employee

January 18, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Setting aside an order passed by the Tamil Nadu Information Commission that imposed a penalty on a government employee for having not answered certain queries raised through an RTI application, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that the order passed by the authority suffered from absolute arbitrariness.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2012 by Sakayaraj of Pudukkottai district. He said that one Rajkumar had made an application seeking information under the Right to Information Act. In his reply, the petitioner had asked the applicant to approach the Tahsildar concerned for some queries raised in the application. For others, the information had been furnished, he said.

Aggrieved by the communication, the applicant approached the Tamil Nadu Information Commission. Notice was issued to the petitioner and he was asked to appear for an inquiry. Taking into account that he had not answered some of the queries raised and instead asked the applicant to approach another official, the petitioner was asked to provide the information for the queries that were not answered. He was also imposed a penalty of ₹25,000.

The petitioner said that a few queries were related to a record in the office of the Tahsildar. Therefore, he had directed the applicant to approach the Tahsildar concerned. Another query was related to seeking inquiry into an allegation against a poultry farm for which there was no information available. The applicant was asked to lodge a complaint instead.

Justice K. Kumaresh Babu took into account that some of the queries were related to the record in the office of the Tahsildar of a particular taluk and the other query raised was only a bald allegation. The court observed that the order passed by the Tamil Nadu Information Commission was liable to be interfered with and set aside the order.