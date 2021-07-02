HC sets aside order stopping quarrying on hillock

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside the order of a single bench that restrained the stone quarrying operations on a hillock in Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district. The authorities said that no statutory violation was committed.

Allowing the batch of appeals preferred against the single bench order, a Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed that they agreed with the order that the natural resources had to be conserved and illicit quarrying curbed.

But the petitions were not filed as public interest litigation petitions and the petitioners had complained against the permission granted to stone quarrying operations. The court had to record the finding that there was a violation.

No specific allegations were made by the petitioners who complained against the quarrying operations. Vague averments were made. The court set aside the single bench order and allowed the batch of appeals.