HC sets aside order passed by authorities that rejected SRM Hotel’s request for lease renewal

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday set aside the order passed by the authorities that rejected the request of SRM Hotel in Tiruchi seeking renewal of lease. The matter was remitted to the authorities.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the hotel that challenged the rejection order and sought renewal of the lease. The authorities had attempted to take possession of it following the expiry of the 30-year lease agreement with Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC).

While the petitioner submitted that the petitioner’s legitimate expectation had been infringed, the State submitted that since the lease period expired, the petitioner had to leave the property.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan said the petitioner had invested ₹60 crore for constructing the hotel. When the project was started in 1994, the place was not a commercial hub with meagre transport services. The infrastructure was not suited to generate good revenue. But the situation changed with the inauguration of the international airport in Tiruchi.

During COVID-19 pandemic, the petitioner had borrowed ₹80-crore loans to run it. So, unless the lease was renewed for 20 more years, the investments made by them could not be made good.

The petitioner had made a request in 2010 for outright purchase. But it was rejected. In public-private partnership, the government must ensure spirit of entrepreneurship. A benevolent approach is called for this cases without compromising on the revenue interest of the government.

Government staff and institutions are ill-suited for hospitality industry, the reason why disinvestment and outsourcing were taking place. Certain businesses should be run only by the private players. This wisdom dawned on the government in 1991. Even in railways, the catering services have been privatised. Taking into account all these developments, the petitioner rightly thought that they would be taken into confidence before any decision was taken. At least, there could be consultation and hearing so that the possibility of amelioration could be considered, the court observed.

In this case, the petitioner was not invited for a discussion. The contentions set out in the petitioner’s renewal application were not considered. The petitioner was not at all associated with the decision-making process. It is quite possible that the authority is not in a position to accede to the petitioner’s request as such. The petitioner should have been given an opportunity to demonstrate that they and not the TTDC are better equipped to run the hotel. The petitioner should have been given an opportunity to address the concerns pertaining to the revenue interest of the government, the court observed.

None of these options were explored. The authorities appear to have approached the issue with a closed mind. “I am, therefore, constrained to hold that procedurally, the petitioner’s legitimate expectation was not met. The content of the substantive expectation is left open for the present,, the judge observed.

The court set aside the order and remitted the matter to the authorities who shall grant personal hearing to the petitioner, consider all their contentions and pass a speaking order on merits and in accordance with law. The petition was allowed.