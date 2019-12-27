HC sets aside order against retired policeman

After ascertaining that a retired policeman was not guilty of rash and negligent driving, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court set aside an order passed to recover from him compensation amount payable to an accident victim, who was riding a bullock cart.

The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Thangavel of Madurai, who joined Tamil Nadu Police Department in 1997. In 2000, the police van driven by him hit a bullock cart, injuring the man riding the cart. It was said that the bullock cart had suddenly come in front of the van.

The policeman was acquitted of criminal charges in 2002. However, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal ordered that compensation of ₹48,804 should be paid to the man, who had suffered injuries in the accident. The Police Department passed an order to recover the compensation amount from the petitioner. The petitioner challenged the order to recover the compensation amount from him.

Justice J. Nisha Banu observed that there was no clear finding that the policeman drove the van rashly and negligently. The court took cognisance of the fact that the policeman had retired from service and the amount had been recovered from him.

The court set aside the order passed against Mr. Thangavel and directed that the amount recovered from the him should be refunded within eight weeks. The writ petition was subsequently disposed of.