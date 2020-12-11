HC sets aside order against advocate

Madurai

11 December 2020 21:28 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside the order of the Thoothukudi Principal District and Sessions Judge who had referred the incident involving an advocate using cuss words during a virtual court hearing to the bar council and also imposed a fine.

The court was hearing the petition filed by advocate G. Samwell Rajendran who sought to set aside the order of the PDJ. A show cause notice was issued against the advocate for interrupting the court proceedings during the virtual court hearing.

It was said that the advocate was representing another advocate in a bail petition through a WhatsApp video call. Due to network connectivity issues, he was conducting the case from inside his car parked near the court. He said that he was not well-versed with technology.

After completing his arguments, he failed to disconnect the video call and it was at this time a vehicle drove past him in a rash and negligent manner causing scratches to the advocate’s car. On the spur of the moment, he verbally abused the driver.

This was witnessed by the Public Prosecutor, the Stenographer, the Protocol Officer and the System Analyst. The PDJ issued a show cause notice. Not satisfied with the reply of the advocate, the PDJ passed the order.

The advocate with 30 years of law practice said that there was no intention to insult or interrupt the court proceedings and he had only verbally abused the driver for driving the vehicle in a rash manner. Unfortunately, the call was not disconnected, he said.

He said that he had sent an apology to the PDJ, but in the reply statement instead of ‘this will not happen in future’ the words ‘this will not happen in due course’ were typed wrongly giving an impression that it meant ‘this might not have happened in an open court.’

The advocate said that he was not given a reasonable opportunity to give an explanation. He said that he had to pay the fine the same day as he had no other option. If he had failed to pay the fine, he might have been remanded to undergo default sentence, he said.

Justice R. Tharani took into account the fact that the advocate had extended his apology to the court. Without praying for suspension of sentence, he paid the fine. The advocate cannot now question the order of the PDJ as a matter of right.

But considering the nature of the occurrence, the introduction of virtual court functioning and the fact that the advocate had rendered his apology, some leniency has to be shown. Hence accepting the apology, the order is set aside and the fine is directed to be refunded, the judge said.