HC sets aside life term imposed on man, sentences him to five-year RI

The accused assaulted his cousin in an inebriated state, which resulted in his death

Considering that a man from Tiruchi attacked his cousin in an inebriated state which resulted in the latter’s death, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court held that the act would fall within the ambit of Section 299 of the IPC (culpable homicide) and set aside the life sentence imposed on him under Section 302 (murder) by a trial court.

The court was hearing the criminal appeal preferred by one Deepak, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Tiruchi, under Section 302 of the IPC. Deepak challenged the trial court. judgment.

The case of the prosecution was that the accused, his cousin and their uncle were consuming alcohol. There was an altercation between the two cousins. Their uncle left the place when the quarrel started. The next day the uncle came to know that Deepak had attacked his cousin which resulted in his death.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and N. Sathish Kumar observed that it was not the case of the accused that he was intoxicated without his knowledge or against his will, and he was incapable of knowing the nature of the act or what he was doing was wrong at the time of causing injury.

Even assuming that all of them voluntarily got drunk and lost their control, the same would not absolve the accused of guilt. He was guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Evidence available on record showed that the accused, the deceased and their uncle were drunk and the state of intoxication was such that he was incapable of forming a specific intent.

In view of the nature of the drunkenness, the act of the accused would certainly fall within Section 299 of the IPC. Accordingly, the accused was liable to be punished under Section 304 (ii) (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), the judges said, and set aside the life imprisonment. The court, however, sentenced him to five-year rigorous imprisonment.