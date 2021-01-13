HC sets aside disciplinary order against khadi employee

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside a disciplinary order passed against an employee of Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board.
The court was hearing a writ petition filed by K. Ramesh from Kumbakonam in 2012, challenging stoppage of increment for a year without cumulative effect passed against him by the disciplinary authority.
The disciplinary authority and the appellate body imposed the punishment over misappropriation of 1.2 kg of white silk after the charge that he made corrections in the stock register through the khadi inspector.
Justice J. Nisha Banu observed that the charge against the petitioner had not been proved. If the petitioner had an intention to misappropriate, he would have corrected the stock register instead of the khadi inspector.
While it was not in dispute that the khadi inspector corrected the register after stock verification without the knowledge of the assistant director, the inspector should also have been issued a charge memo, but it was not done so, the judge said.
The petitioner had been made a scapegoat, the court observed.
It set aside the order passed against the petitioner and directed the authorities to give all consequential service and monetary benefits to him.
EOM
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath