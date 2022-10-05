HC sets aside anticipatory bail granted to accused by Sessions court in Theni

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside the anticipatory bail granted by the Principal District and Sessions Court in Theni to an accused after his involvement in few other similar cases were not submitted before the Sessions judge.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Umamaheswari of Andipatti in Theni district. She said that the first accused in the case Vairam alias Raja had insisted the petitioner to purchase a property at Thimmarasanayakanur in Andipatti.

Subsequently, she purchased the property and pattas (deed) was issued in her name. However, she came to know that the document was forged. Some Revenue Department officials and officials at the Sub-Registrar office were involved, she said.

Justice R. Tharani observed that considering the money involved, the nature of the offence and the fact that previous case particulars of the accused were not furnished to the Sessions Judge, Theni, the court was inclined to set aside the anticipatory bail granted to the first accused in the case. The court directed the police to take necessary action as per law and to secure the accused.