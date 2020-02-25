HC: Set up homes for destitute women, victims of heinous crimes

25 February 2020 20:54 IST

Court directs official to formulate policies within eight weeks

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to look into the issue of establishing homes for destitute women and victims of heinous crimes, particularly for those above 18 years of age.

Taking into account that there were no such rehabilitation homes in the State, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana directed the Secretary, Social Welfare Department to formulate, in consultation with the other Secretaries, policies to address the issue within eight weeks.

The court reiterated that there should be a permanent committee constituted for laying down a protocol procedure or permanent mechanism for expediting termination of pregnancy involving rape victims and abnormal foetal cases.

The Health Secretary should look into the issue and take steps in this regard, the court said, while hearing the petition filed by the mother of a child with special needs, who sought termination of her daughter’s pregnancy.

The girl from Thoothukudi district was sexually assaulted by their neighbour, a 55-year-old man. Following a complaint, a first information report was registered and the accused arrested. Later, he was remanded in judicial custody under the different sections of the POCSO Act.

The court, which had allowed the termination of pregnancy of the 17-year-old girl based on reports filed by medical experts, in its detailed order, directed the Principal District Judge, Thoothukudi, to monitor the status of the girl, following the termination of pregnancy, till she recovered completely.

The PDJ was directed to file a report to the court once in two weeks in this regard. The minor has been admitted to a home and as the family is suffering in penury, medical care has been extended to the girl. The case was adjourned till the first week of March.

The court also directed preservation of the DNA of the foetus for the purpose of criminal trial and speeding up of the trial.