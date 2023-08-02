August 02, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sentenced a retired Chief Educational Officer to two weeks imprisonment for failing to comply with an earlier order of the court when he was the District Elementary Educational Officer in Sivaganga district. He was also imposed a fine of ₹1,000.

Justice Battu Devanand sentenced Samy Sathiyamoorthy to two weeks simple imprisonment and at the request made by counsel appearing for the contemnor, the sentence was suspended for two weeks. The contempt petition was filed as the respondent had failed to comply with an earlier order of the court.

In 2018, the court had directed the official to approve the appointment of a sewing teacher to a school in Sivaganga district. In the counter affidavit, Samy Sathiyamoorthy submitted that an appeal was preferred against the order and it was pending. He said that he had been promoted, transferred and posted as Chief Educational Officer, Kancheepuram and later transferred to various places. He said that he attained the age of superannuation in 2022. Due to his transfer and retirement, he could not proceed further.

The court observed that he had failed to obtain a stay order in the appeal. Except stating that the appeal was filed and it was pending, no proper and acceptable answer was with the respondent. The court held the respondent guilty of contempt and observed that the contemnor was liable for punishment under the provision of Contempt of Court Act.

Though the contemnor had tendered his unconditional apology through the affidavit filed by him, in view of the facts and circumstances of the case, the unconditional apology tendered by him was not bonafide and it was accordingly rejected, the court observed.

