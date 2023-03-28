HC sentences former Divisional Fire Officer to one year RI in bribery case

March 28, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sentenced the then Divisional Officer of the Fire and Rescue Services Department, Nagercoil, to one year rigorous imprisonment for offence punishable under Section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the State against the judgment of the Special Judge cum Chief Judicial Magistrate in Nagercoil that acquitted the then Divisional Fire Officer T. Selvaraj in 2017. The case of the prosecution is that he had accepted a bribe to issue a no objection certificate by the Fire and Rescue Services Department. The trial court had found that the guilt against the accused was not proved and acquitted him.

Justice G. Ilangovan observed the prosecution had not established the initial demand made as well as demand made on that same day of trap. However, receiving of money had been established by the prosecution beyond all reasonable doubt. It is established on the side of the prosecution that the accused officer had accepted the money, which he himself knew that it is otherwise than legal charges. The accused officer accepted ₹ 30,000 knowingly that it was a bribe, the court observed.

However, the court considered the fact that the crime is of the year 2013, the trial commenced in 2014 and concluded in 2017, the appeal was preferred by the State in 2017 and the judgment is rendered in 2023, 10 years had lapsed. In these circumstances, imposition of one year rigorous imprisonment will meet the ends of justice, the court observed and sentenced the then Divisional Fire Officer to undergo one year rigorous imprisonment for the offence punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, with a fine of ₹ 10,000.