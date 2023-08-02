August 02, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sentenced Additional Chief Secretary of Highways and Minor Ports Department Pradeep Yadav, who was the then Secretary of the School Education Department, to two weeks simple imprisonment in a contempt of court case.

Justice Battu Devanand also sentenced the then Director of Teacher Education Research and Training Muthupalanichamy and the then Principal of the District Institute of Education and Training in Munanjipatti, Tirunelveli district, Boobala Anto, to two weeks imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,000.

The three officials were directed to surrender before the Registrar (Judicial) of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on or before August 9, for further action. The court was hearing a contempt petition filed in 2020 by P. Gnana Pragasam of Tirunelveli.

He said he was appointed as a sweeper cum gardener in 1966 and had served in the Ooliyasthanam Teacher Training Institute. After working there as a full time contingent staff, he retired in 2006, after 40 years in service.

He said the State government had issued a government order to bring all the contingent employees who had put in not less than five years into time scales of pay, increments, leave, pensionary and other retirement benefits on a par with last grade government servants.

He had made several representations to the State to regularise the service. As the representations were not considered, he had earlier approached the court for relief. The court directed the authorities to regularise the service and extend all monetary benefits. However, the direction of the court had not been complied with.

It was said that his service was regularised in 2021 after an appeal was dismissed in 2019 and subsequently the court order with regard to the monetary benefits were also complied with.

The court observed that on careful consideration of the facts and the circumstances of the case and the attempts made by the respondents to defeat the order of the court, in the opinion of the court, the unconditional apology tendered by the respondents were not acceptable as it was not bonafide.

The court observed that in its opinion, if any lenient view is taken against officers who were not implementing the orders of the court and were doing so only after they were directed to appear before the court, it would send a wrong message.