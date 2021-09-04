HC seeks status report

04 September 2021 19:45 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought details of the progress made into the probe of the financial fraud case involving the ‘helicopter brothers’ M.R. Ganesh and M.R. Swaminathan of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district.

Justice B. Pugalendhi sought to know the total extent of the financial fraud committed by the brothers and the current status of the probe. When the court was informed by the State that the brothers were under medical treatment, the judge asked the authorities to file a report on the health condition of the brothers.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking bail filed by the accomplices of the main accused in the case. The brothers are accused of cheating the residents of Kumbakonam to the tune of several crores of rupees.

The brothers had claimed that they were into diversified businesses that included helicopter service, dairy farms, gold investments and other financial companies.

After some of the investors did not get their money back, they lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint the brothers were arrested. The main accused Ganesh and Swaminathan have been remanded in judicial custody.