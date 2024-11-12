HC seeks status report on works done to repair faulty dialysis machines at GHs

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State to file a status report on the works undertaken to repair faulty dialysis machines at government hospitals (GHs).

The direction was passed by a Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete which was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by activist C. Anand Raj of Madurai. The petitioner said there was a shortage of dialysis technicians at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai, and the GHs in the southern districts to serve an increased number of patients. This affected the quality of treatment, he said.

In a counter affidavit, the Health Secretary submitted that out of the 768 dialysis machines in the State, 688 machines were in working condition and the remaining machines were under service. At the GRH, 52 out of the 55 machines were in working condition.

At Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital, 26 out of the 33 machines were in working condition. At Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, 33 out of the 39 machines were in working condition and at Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruchi, 16 out of the 20 machines were in working condition, it was submitted.

Further, it was submitted that working and financial implications for sanctioning 688 posts of dialysis technicians were arrived at by the Planning and Development Section and forwarded to the government on November 4. The report should be forwarded to the Finance Department and after clarification of queries, it would be sent for circulation and passing of orders. Since it involved creation of posts and had financial implications the process would take at least five months.

Earlier, the court had directed the Health Secretary to file an affidavit setting out the time needed by the government for filling up the posts. The court posted the matter for hearing to November 25.