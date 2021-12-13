HC seeks status report on Sattankulam case

Madurai

13 December 2021 21:41 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a report from the trial court in Madurai on the status of trial in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Justice K. Murali Shankar sought a report on the time required to complete the trial in the case. In March, the judge had directed to complete it in six months after J. Selvarani, wife of Jayaraj and mother of Benicks, had filed a petition. The petitioner had apprehended that since the accused in the custodial deaths case were police personnel, they could topple a fair trial. Therefore, the trial pending before Additional District and Sessions Judge I should be expedited and concluded within a stipulated period in the interest of justice, she had said.

