HC seeks status report on sand quarrying

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Thanjavur Collector to file a status report in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to restrain the State from carrying out sand quarrying operations in Budalur.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the Collector to file the status report and asked if the sand quarried was used for construction activities of government projects or sold to private parties.

In his petition, V. Jeevakumar from Budalur said the government had issued environment clearance to operate a sand quarry in Thiruchenampoondi in Budalur. But the clearance was issued in violation of norms.The quarry site was not demarcated by boundary stones and the exact quantity of sand to be quarried was not scientifically assessed. Illegal sand quarrying was rampant in the area, he said.

The government had proposed to declare the Cauvery delta a protected agriculture zone. Therefore, the court must direct the State not to carry out sand quarrying operations in the delta region, he said. The court adjourned the hearing to September 2.