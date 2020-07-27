HC seeks status report on progress of convention centre at Tamukkam

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Madurai Corporation to file a status report on the progress of the convention centre that is being constructed on Tamukkam ground in Madurai.

Disposing of a public interest litigation petition, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam observed that the Corporation must ensure qualitative work and the project should be completed on time.

The Corporation submitted that the project was taken up under the Smart City Mission and nearly 40 % of the works was complete. This included all basic amenities and ample parking space.

The Tamukkam ground had an area of 9.65 acres and in 1962, a kalaiarangam was constructed to hold various events and meetings. Since, the building had become old and dilapidated, a new building was being constructed in its place.

The new convention centre is being built at a total estimate of ₹45.55 crore. There will be no change in the usage of the ground and the remaining 5.60 acres will remain vacant. This area will be used for open air exhibitions, the corporation said.

The Corporation said that the Tamil Annai Statue and other statues on the premises would not be disturbed. The petitioner, C. Nethaji Karthikeyan had sought a direction to restrain the Corporation from going ahead with the construction on Tamukkam ground.