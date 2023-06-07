June 07, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a status report from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR & CE) on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to trace and recover stolen idols of the Chokkalinga Meenambigai Temple in Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought the response of the authorities on a petition filed by C. Arulmozhi of Kadayanallur. The petitioner said that the temple was 1,000 years old. It was built during the Pandya dynasty. It was brought under the control of the HR and CE Department in 1972.

She said that in 2019, the Raghu and Kethu idols were stolen. She alleged that the then temple priest was behind the theft incident. Ancient idols were replaced with new idols and some idols displaced. Attempts were made to even displace the idol of the main deity Sivalingam.

Several representations were made to the authorities seeking necessary action in this regard. However, it did not yield any fruitful result, the petitioner said. Therefore, the present petition was filed before the court, she said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till June 26.

