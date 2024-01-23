HC seeks status report on plea to restore water channel, course

January 23, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to file a status report to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to restore a water channel and a water course and prevent sewage being let into the water course in Thiruppachethi in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a report to a petition filed by Ramalingasamy Mutt in Thiruppachethi in Thirupuvanam taluk. The petitioner said that till recently there existed a water course from Thiruppachethi North kanmoi for water supply for irrigation in the village.

The Highways Department had put up a road over bridge in Thiruppachethi connecting the road leading from Narikudi to Thiruppachethi on Madurai Rameswaram Highway. The authorities removed the existing water channel and water course, through which rainwater and surplus water from kanmoi would flow, the petitioner said.

The petitioner said that when this was objected to the authorities promised to restore the water channel and water course. However, sewage was being diverted into the rain water drain. The sewage entered the agricultural fields and the coconut grove. The authorities concerned should restore the water channel and the water course and prevent sewage being let into the water course, he said. The court adjourned the hearing by three weeks.

