HC seeks status report on old age homes

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to file a comprehensive status report in a batch of public interest litigation petitions filed seeking a direction to the State to establish old age homes for indigent senior citizens and abandoned parents in each district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the Principal Secretary to the Social Welfare Department to file the comprehensive status report with regard to the steps taken so far in this regard.

The petitioners had sought a direction to the State government to establish old age homes with all basic amenities for the welfare of indigent senior citizens and abandoned parents under Section 19 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 and Rule 19 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2009.