HC seeks status report on missing girl

MADURAI

A man from Thoothukudi district moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday, seeking a direction to the police to rescue his daughter. He alleged that she was kidnapped by a man from Thillai Nagar in Tiruchi, who was said to have fallen in love with her and threatened to kill her if she did not consent to the marriage.

In the habeas corpus petition, M. Ponraj said his 17-year-old daughter was kidnapped when she was going to school on March 24, following which a complaint was lodged with the police. He said on March 27 he received a telephone call from his daughter, who claimed that one A. Suresh had held her captive in Tiruchi. She told her father that if she did not consent to the marriage with Suresh within a week, he would kill her.

The petitioner said Vilathikulam police were not taking necessary steps to rescue his daughter and with the lockdown in force, he was unable to reach her.

Hearing the plea via videoconferencing, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and T. Krishnavalli directed the police to file a status report in the case and adjourned the hearing by two weeks.