HC seeks status report on funds allocated for development of World Tamil Sangam

November 22, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the State on the funds allocated for the development of World Tamil Sangam in Madurai. The court sought the report on a petition filed in 2017.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that specific funds should be allocated for the development of World Tamil Sangam and funds for payment of salary to staff cannot be stated as funds allocated for the development.

The judges directed the State to file a detailed status report on the petition filed by advocate B. Stalin of Melur in Madurai district who had sought a direction to the State government to take effective steps for the development of Tamil and ensure adequate infrastructure at the World Tamil Sangam.

The petitioner said that some of the objectives of the Sangam were to integrate world Tamil organisations, publish a Tamil encyclopedia in foreign countries, form Chairs in universities around the world, start Tamil research centres and conduct seminars and workshops.

