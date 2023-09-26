HC seeks status report on drinking water project

September 26, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State to file a status report on a new drinking water project being implemented at Kollidam river in Tiruchi district. A public interest litigation petition challenged the implementation of the project.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy sought the status report to the PIL petition filed by K. Gajendran of Anbil in Tiruchi district. The petitioner sought a direction to restrain the authorities from going ahead with the project. He said that the water from Kollidam river was used for agricultural and drinking water purposes. The residents were dependent on the river for their day to day activities, he said.

Under these circumstances, the authorities were taking steps to sink borewells on Kollidam river bed for a drinking water project. The project was against the interest of agriculturalists. Already there was scarcity of water. The officials and police held talks with the residents. However, the meeting was a failure and the residents staged a protest against the sinking of borewells for the drinking water project on Kollidam river bed, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner said that a representation was also made requesting the authorities to stop the work on the drinking water project. However, the authorities were going ahead with the implementation of the project, he said and sought a direction to restrain the authorities from continuing the project. The court sought the status report on the project and adjourned the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.