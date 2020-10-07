Madurai

HC seeks status report on AIIMS Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to submit status report on the progress made in setting up the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi directed the Central government to submit the status report on November 5 on a public interest litigation petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai, who sought a direction to the Centre to expedite construction of the institute.

The petitioner complained that apart from building a compound wall at the site, not much progress was made in the project.

The Central government had held out assurance that the construction would be completed in 45 months, the PIL petition said.

