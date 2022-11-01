HC seeks status report from State on petition seeking direction to transfer custodial deaths case to CBI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a status report from the State on a petition that sought a direction to transfer an alleged 2018 custodial deaths case reported in Tirunelveli district to the CBI. The case had been transferred to the CB-CID in 2018.

Justice G. Ilangovan sought the report while hearing a petition filed by M. Esakki Sankari of Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district. The petitioner complained that her husband Murugesan and his friend Manickaraj were tortured by the police in custody.

She complained that the police had taken them both to Sivanthipatti police station under the guise of an inquiry into a case. Both of them were beaten up at the police station and sustained grievous injuries. She said that her husband died on March 30, 2018 and his friend died the following day at the government hospital. The Tirunelveli Medical College Police Station had registered a case in this regard.

The petitioner pointed out that the investigation in the case was transferred to the CB-CID in 2018. However, even after four years there has been no progress in the case. Therefore the probe into the case should be handed over to the CBI, she said. Police officials involved in the custodial deaths case were trying to tamper with the evidence and are threatening witnesses, she said.