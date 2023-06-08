HC seeks status report from Madurai Corporation on plea to maintain parks

June 08, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed Madurai Corporation to file a status report to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to maintain and upgrade the infrastructure at Eco park and Rajaji Park in the city.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response on the petition filed by M. Pozhilan of K.K. Nagar in Madurai. The petitioner said that people frequented the Eco Park which was home to hundreds of trees. The park had a play area for children. However, the benches, slides and swings were rusted and broken and were unsafe for use by children.

The Rajaji Park in Tallakulam was also in a bad shape. It is imperative to treat public parks as social and ecological necessity rather than as spaces for amenities and public recreation, he said.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to take necessary steps to maintain the parks, upgrade the infrastructure and ensure that it is safe for visitors. The hearing in the case was adjourned till June 14.