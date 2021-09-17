HC seeks State’s response

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the State in a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to create an awareness of provisions of protection of children from sexual offences by including them in school syllabus.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought response in the petition filed by T. Senthil of Madurai. He said that there was a need to create awareness of the provisions of protection of children from sexual offences.

The parents and children were not aware of the basic laws. Therefore, knowledge on the same should be provided to them in view of the increasing number of sexual abuse cases, he said. The case was adjourned for further hearing.