Madurai

HC seeks State’s response

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the State in a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to create an awareness of provisions of protection of children from sexual offences by including them in school syllabus.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought response in the petition filed by T. Senthil of Madurai. He said that there was a need to create awareness of the provisions of protection of children from sexual offences.

The parents and children were not aware of the basic laws. Therefore, knowledge on the same should be provided to them in view of the increasing number of sexual abuse cases, he said. The case was adjourned for further hearing.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 9:47:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/hc-seeks-states-response/article36523685.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY