HC seeks State’s response to provide alternative accommodation

Published - November 11, 2024 09:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State to the petition filed by B.B.Kulam-Mullai Nagar Kudiirupor Nalasagam, Madurai. The petitioner Nalasangam sought a direction to restrain the authorities from evicting them till an alternative accommodation was provided by the authorities.

A Division Bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi also sought response from the State to the connected petitions that were filed. The petitioner represented by its Secretary S. Pandia Raj said that without providing an alternative accommodation to the eligible beneficiaries, the Public Works Department officials had issued the eviction notice. He said that the notice had been issued without affording an opportunity of personal hearing and without following due process of law.

The petitioner sought a direction to restrain the authorities from evicting them till an alternative accommodation was provided to them by the authorities. The court posted the matter for hearing to November 15.

