HC seeks State’s response to Dalit outfit’s plea

MADURAI
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the State to file a counter to a petition that sought permission to stage a demonstration in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, urging the State government to declare the birth and death anniversaries of Immanuel Sekaran as government functions.
Justice V. Bharathidasan, who was hearing the petition filed by M.R. Ranjith Kumar of Madurai, organiser of Devendra Kula Vellalar Makkal Sabai, adjourned the hearing till August 1. The petitioner said the Sabai had sought permission to hold the event on August 3, but police denied permission for the event.
During the course of the hearing, advocate Niranjan S. Kumar, representing the petitioner, argued that the rejection order by the police went against the right of the organiser.
