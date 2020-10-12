HC seeks State’s response on scheme implementation

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a response from the State on a batch of public interest litigation petitions that complained of misappropriation of funds in implementation of works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi sought a response from the State with regard to the funds and work allotted under the scheme. Further, the court asked whether the authorities concerned detected any malpractices and what action was taken. The case was adjourned for hearing till November 3.

The petitioners alleged that fake job cards were created in order to swindle funds allotted for the scheme.