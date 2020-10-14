HC seeks State’s response on quota for govt. school students

Bill provides for 7.5 % horizontal reservation for them in medical admission

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought the State government’s response on the decision taken with regard to implementation of 7.5 % horizontal reservation for government school students who cleared National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in medical admission.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that a decision had to be taken with respect to implementation of the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on Preferential Basis to Students of Government Schools Bill, 2020.

The court said the Bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly unanimously on September 15 and sent to the Governor for his assent on the very same day. However, it had been pending for one month without any decision being taken on it. A decision had to be taken at the earliest, the judges said.

The judges pointed out that as per the data available only three, five and six students from government schools got admission in medical colleges in 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 respectively. NEET results were to be published on October 16.

If no decision was taken with regard to reservation for government school students, definitely less number of students would get admission and the interests of the students of government schools would be affected, the judges said, and directed the State to respond on October 16.

The court was hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions which sought a direction to the State to implement horizontal reservation for government school students as recommended by the commission headed by retired High Court Judge P. Kalaiyarasan.