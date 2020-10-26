HC seeks State’s response on infrastructure in schools

Madurai

Madurai

Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to file a response in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to provide adequate infrastructure for government tribal residential schools in Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the State to file the response in the PIL petition filed by G. Pandiyan of Tirunelveli district in 2019 and adjourned the hearing to November 30.

The petitioner said the Centre and the State had implemented the welfare programme for the benefit of children belonging to tribal communities. The residential schools provided primary and secondary education to students living in remote areas. As part of the welfare programme, these children should be provided three meals a day, hostel facility, access to clean drinking water and basic toilet facility. However, the basic infrastructure required was not made available in some of the schools, he complained.

The petitioner said he visited some of these schools in the southern districts and found that the infrastructure was inadequate. Therefore, the State should take steps to ensure the required infrastructure is provided for the benefit of the children, he said.