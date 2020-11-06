HC seeks State’s response on establishing special wing to tackle encroachments

06 November 2020 21:34 IST

Taking note of the fact that a number of cases filed before the court were pertaining to the removal of encroachments, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday asked the State to respond on the feasibility of establishing a separate Department/Wing to tackle the issue. Clearly the present mechanism was not working, the court said.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that during the time of the kings the land was full of waterbodies. The waterbodies were protected and safeguarded as they were the source for drinking water and agriculture. But now, the waterbodies were shrinking due to encroachments with buildings mushrooming everywhere.

The Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachment Act, 2007 has classified the waterbodies and a survey should be conducted periodically as per the Act. Unless the waterbodies are protected and safeguarded from encroachments, there will be no water left for the future generation, the court observed.

The court put forth a series of queries for the State to respond to. The court asked the State to submit reports on the number and status of waterbodies in the 1980s compared to the present day. Whether surveys had been conducted and boundaries fixed in accordance with law and reports submitted in this regard.

The court also sought report on the number of cases pending and action taken with regard to the encroachments, the process of geo-tagging the waterbodies, establishing a separate wing to remove encroachments and protecting them. The court appointed advocate T. Arul as the amicus curiae in the case to assist the court.

The court directed Additional Advocate General M. Sricharan Rangarajan to file a report in this regard. Burdened with cases of encroachments pending since 2012, the court has separated the petitions into three batches: encroachment of waterbodies, public land and temple lands. The batch of cases were adjourned for hearing to November 30.