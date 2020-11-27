HC seeks State’s response on Bill’s status

27 November 2020 23:12 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the State government on the amendment to the Bill on recruitment of ‘Persons Studied in Tamil Medium’ in government jobs.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi directed the State to inform the court next week on its status and whether it was pending Governor’s assent. The court also sought to know as to how many such persons were recruited. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate G. Sakthi Rao.

