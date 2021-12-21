HC seeks State’s response in Maridhas’s plea to quash FIR

21 December 2021 20:39 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State in a petition filed by YouTuber Maridhas who sought the quash of the FIR registered against him by the Melapalayam police in Tirunelveli.

The Melapalayam police had booked Maridhas based on a complaint lodged by the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam functionary Mohammed Khader Meeran. He was booked under the various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The complainant said that Maridhas had linked the Tablighi Jamaat’s conference held in Delhi to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Delhi and other parts of the country. Maridhas had called it a new form of terrorism, the complainant said.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan ordered notice to the State and sought a response. In his petition, the petitioner Maridhas denied the allegations levelled against him. The hearing was adjourned till December 23.