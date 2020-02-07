HC seeks series of reports on revival of waterbodies

In a bid to restore waterbodies in the city, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a series of reports from the State on measures taken to treat sewage being let into waterbodies, particularly the Vaigai, and removal of encroachments from waterbodies.

Hearing a batch of petitions filed from across southern districts to restore waterbodies, a Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi passed a set of directions and sought reports from the State on the steps taken to restore waterbodies. The cases were adjourned till February 11 for filing reports.

Senior Counsel Veera Kathiravan, the amicus curiae in the case, who carried out an inspection of the Vaigai, submitted that sewage was being let into the river and this had not only resulted in pollution of drinking water but also increased the spread of contagious diseases in the city.

He pointed out that it was not known as to whether any precautionary steps were taken to treat the water before they were let into the Vaigai river, be it in Madurai or in other districts through which the river flowed. The number of sewage treatment plants in the city were not sufficient, he added.

The standing counsel for Madurai Corporation R. Murali submitted that the government had accepted the recommendations of the Corporation on widening the scope of the Smart Cities Mission scheme and a drainage system on the north of Vaigai river would be developed as a permanent solution to the problem.

With respect to encroachments on Vaigai river in the city it was submitted that 153 encroachers were identified, including commercial establishments, and steps were being taken to remove them. No encroachment removal drive was initiated as the encroachers had agreed to vacate.

All the encroachers, who were identified and issued notices, were prepared to leave. They have sought time till the completion of the academic year so that their children can complete their school examinations. They will be provided alternate sites in Rajakkoor, the State submitted.

The District Administration comprising the Public Works Department, Madurai Corporation, Police Department and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board shall ensure the removal of encroachments and the encroachers are given time till March 31.

Other waterbodies

The court directed the district administration to remove the encroachments by March 31. The court further directed the Corporation to undertake similar exercise to remove encroachment on Kiruthumal river and Uthangudi kanmoi and to desilt the Kiruthumal river.

Special Government Pleader V.R. Shanmuganathan submitted that the Chief Secretary had directed the authorities concerned to undertake enumeration work of waterbodies and also conduct a survey, demarcate and fix boundary stones on waterbodies.

Taking cognisance of the submission, the court sought a report on digitisation of records on waterbodies which was to be maintained through a web-enabled software programme to ensure greater accountability.

After it was submitted that a part of the Vaigai river was heavily contaminated due to the mixing of the drainage water from the Panthalkudi channel, the Corporation submitted that work has started to install a modular Sewage Treatment Plant (Modular STP).

The problem will be addressed by obtaining Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of ₹ 2.50 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and ₹65 lakh from the corporation funds.

The problem which had persisted for over 20 years would be solved through this project, the Corporation submitted.

Further, it was submitted that following the direction of the court, water was filled in the Vandiyur Teppakulam. The Corporation said that a survey would be conducted and similar tanks would be identified both inside and outside the city for revival.

In order to ascertain the situation in other districts, the State was directed to take instructions from the respective Collectors. Revenue Divisional Officers shall carry out inspection of the waterbodies in their respective districts, the court directed.