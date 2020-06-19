HC seeks response on three missing fishermen

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the State government on the three fishermen who went missing off the coast in Rameswaram earlier this week.

A Division Bench of Justices P. N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi issued notice to the State government in the habeas corpus petition filed by Sahaya Denis Reejan, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Urimai Padukappu Iyyakam.

The petitioner said that on June 15 four fishermen from Rameswaram – Malarvannan, Rajini Baskar, Anand and Sesu – went missing after they ventured into the sea in their mechanised boat. On June 16, a group of fishermen were able to spot Sesu mid-sea and rescued him.

However, the plight of the other three fishermen was not known yet, the petitioner said. He said that the Centre and the State governments must deploy adequate helicopters and high speed vessels to rescue the three missing fishermen.

He pointed out to several recent incidents of fishermen losing their lives mid-sea and said that there was a need for air-ambulance services to be deployed along the coast in order to rescue fishermen in distress and ensure deaths are avoided. The case was adjourned for further hearing.