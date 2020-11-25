HC seeks response on setting up panel to address farmers’ issues

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought a response from the State government on setting up of a State-level commission to address farmers’ issues and implement the recommendations of the National Commission on Farmers as recommended by well-known scientist M.S. Swaminathan.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi sought the response from the State in the public interest litigation petition filed by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam from Chennai, who alleged corruption and mismanagement at the direct purchase centres.

The petitioner that it was the farmers who had to suffer as a result of such irregularities. Taking cognisance of the submission, the judges said that the interests of the farmers had to be safeguarded and sought a response from the State on the action taken against the officials who were involved in such irregularities.

The judges said that the Administrative Reforms Committee headed by retired High Court Judge Justice A.K. Rajan in 2008 had made some recommendations to ensure a corruption-free and transparent administration.

One of the recommendations accepted by the government was delegation of powers and fixing of accountability on every government servant at every stage and every level. The court sought to know the steps taken by the government in this regard.